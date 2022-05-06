Delhi govt. to set up medical college in Dwarka; admissions to begin from 2025

A 600-bedded maternal and child care hospital would also come up on the campus

The Delhi government on Friday announced plans to set up a medical college in Dwarka and admission to 125 seats at the college is expected to begin in 2025.

Alongside the government’s plans to build a college, Health Minister Satyendar Jain also shared plans to develop a mother and child care hospital in the premises of the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka Sector 9.

“Here, the infants will be looked after better, following delivery. This hospital will have a capacity of about 600 beds and will be equipped with all facilities, especially those that are required for the care of the mother and the newborns,” Mr. Jain added.

The medical college, which will be a part of the Indira Gandhi Hospital and be set up in Dwarka Sector 17, would boost Delhi’s health infrastructure and help Delhi emerge as a leader in the field of medical education, according to the government. While the college will start with only MBBS courses in the initial phase, it will offer other courses, including MD and MS, in the future.

“There has been a major overhaul in Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure over the last seven years. Not only is infrastructure developing in the medical field, but new doctors are also being prepared and trained, and the number of beds has also increased,” Mr. Jain said.

To ensure the medical college emerges as a hub for research and innovation, Mr. Jain said, special attention would be given to research along with studies. The college will allow underprivileged candidates of Delhi a chance to become doctors, benefitting the society as a whole, he added.