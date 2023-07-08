Delhi govt. to set up 200 camps for kanwar yatra

July 08, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - New Delhi

Revenue Minister Atishi on Friday reviewed Delhi government’s preparations for the kanwar yatra and said that the government will set up 200 camps across the city. The largest camp at Maharaja Agrasen Park in Kashmere Gate will be able to accommodate 10,000 people, according to the government.

The kanwar yatra, which started on Tuesday, will culminate on August 15.

“Serving Shiva devotees during the sacred month of sawan (monsoon) is an act of virtue and devotion. In this direction, the Arvind Kejriwal government is fulfilling its responsibility by providing all the necessary facilities to the kanwariyas(pilgrims),” Ms. Atishi said.

The Minister said that for the past eight years, the AAP government has been setting up camps for the convenience of devotees. This year’s facilities include waterproof tents, clean water, toilets, and special stands to keep the ‘kanwars’ (sacred pitchers).

She added that medical facilities are also available at every camp with doctors and nurses to provide immediate treatment if needed. “Local dispensaries have been linked to the camps for the convenience of kanwariyas,” the Minister said.

