Delhi govt. to set up 200 camps for Kanwar Yatra, says Atishi

Published - June 11, 2024 11:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Kanwariyas pass through Delhi in large numbers every year. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Revenue Minister Atishi held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which is expected to pass through the Capital between July and August.

The Minister, who met with district magistrates and senior officials, said over 200 camps will be set up across Delhi in light of the yatra, which is set to begin on July 22 and end on August 3.

“This year, the government will set up over 200 Kanwar camps across Delhi, with special focus on east and north-east Delhi and Shahdara, the primary entry-exit points for the Kanwariyas. Waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water, medical aid and other necessary facilities will be arranged at the camps,” she said, adding that district magistrates must submit a report related to the camp preparations every week.

