Delhi govt. to restore monuments under its jurisdiction

July 12, 2022 01:44 IST

As part of the exercise, five monuments in the Capital will be illuminated with Tricolour lights

The Delhi government on Monday announced plans to restore and give a facelift to heritage sites in the city that come under its jurisdiction.

Most monuments in the Capital come under the jurisdiction of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), but there are 71 heritage structures that fall under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

‘Hidden gems’

Announcing the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida said that these 71 monuments were hidden gems that had remained neglected for a long time.

“These monuments have great historical importance. The Delhi government is working on restoration of these sites and will organise various cultural events around them to celebrate their historical importance and spread awareness about them,” Mr. Sisoida said. He added that the government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its jurisdiction gets a facelift without tampering with the essence of history associated with it.

As a part of the exercise, the government said five major monuments in Delhi will be illuminated with tricolour lights. These are Bijri Khan’s Tomb in R.K. Puram, Baradari, Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udyan, Gol Gumbad near Lodhi Flyover and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk. Other sites where restoration work will be carried out include Malcha Mahal and Azim Ganj Serai.

The government also said it was conducting conservation activities at Dara Shikoh's library located on the campus of Ambedkar University at Kashmere Gate.