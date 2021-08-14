Delhi govt. to redesign, beautify 540 km-long roads in city according to European standards: Kejriwal

The agencies of the Delhi government, including the Public Works Department, own 1,280 km-long roads in the city.

The Delhi government will redesign and beautify 540 kilometre-long roads in the national capital as per the European standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on August 14.

"Now, we will undertake beautification and redesigning of 540 km of 100 feet wide roads on the line of European standards under the first phase," he told reporters.

The Chief Minister visited a pilot project, which he said was on the nearly 800-meter-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai stretch. He said that the stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be rectified.

"The roads of Delhi are being beautified and redesigned. Inspected a sample design of a road today. Now, we will beautify 540 km long roads," he tweeted after the visit.