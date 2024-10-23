Delhi govt. to provide monthly assistance of ₹5,000 to people with disability exceeding 60%

The Delhi government will give a monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 to people with disability exceeding 60%, Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The Minister said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Monday. It will now require the Lieutenant-Governor’s nod for implementation.

Mr. Bharadwaj said the government will soon open registrations for eligible people, who will have to furnish a medical certificate confirming that they meet the eligibility criterion.

“Once verified, these individuals will be entitled to receive ₹5,000 per month. We have already instructed the Social Welfare Department to roll out the plan immediately,” he said.

10,000 to benefit

The Delhi government currently provides a pension of ₹2,500 each to over 1,20,000 people with disability exceeding 40%.

After the implementation of the new plan, while people with disability ranging from 40% to 60% will continue to get a monthly assistance of ₹2,500, those with disability exceeding 60% will be given ₹5,000 monthly.

The Minister said as per the World Health Organization (WHO), 15% of the world’s population has some form of handicap, of which around 2-4% struggle with severe disabilities, falling into the category of “people with high special needs”.

“Based on the WHO estimates, we have assessed that around 9,500 to 10,000 people in the national capital have high special needs,” he said, adding that the Delhi government will be the first in the country to give such a substantial assistance to those with severe disabilities.

