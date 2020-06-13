Delhi govt. to provide free sewer connections to reduce pollution in the Yamuna

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday decided in a board meeting headed by DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain to provide free household sewer connections so that untreated sewage do not flow into the Yamuna and pollute the river.
“Delhi government will bear the cost of the household service connection in the colonies where work is ongoing,” an official statement said.
Also, 24 new waterbodies have been approved for rejuvenation using decentralised Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) model.
The DJB also waived charges on treated water from STPs to promote groundwater recharge and water conservation.
