Delhi govt to provide free internet for up to 1.5 GB data through wifi hotspots

The Delhi government will provide free basic internet connectivity for up to 1.5 GB of data through wifi hotspots, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

“With this, we are fulfilling the last promise of our manifesto,” Mr. Kejriwal said adding that the scheme will be beneficial for students.

Elaborating on the scheme, Mr. Kejriwal said the government planned to install 11,000 hotspots across the National Capital. “100 hotspots will be installed on December 16 followed by 500 more every week. All the hotspots will be installed within six months,” he said.

An app is being created for the purpose, Mr. Kejriwal said.

A company called Presto will be executing the project. The Delhi-wide implementation of the project is being done at a cost of Rs. 100 crore.