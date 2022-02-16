Delhi govt. to provide free coaching for NEET, JEE aspirants

6,000 children studying in Classes XI and XII will be selected in the first year of the programme

Delhi government school students who want to pursue a career in engineering, medical and other technical fields that require them to clear a competitive entrance examination will be given free coaching.

The government said that in the first year of the programme, 6,000 children studying in Classes XI and XII will be selected for free coaching to crack the various entrance examinations. They will be guided with the help of test series, necessary academic support and regular mentoring during preparation. There are currently 30,000 students enrolled in science stream across all Delhi government schools.

Announcing the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that many children dream of getting higher education from the best medical or engineering institutions to become doctors, engineers but their parents are not able to afford expensive coaching.

‘Govt. is committed’

“Now children studying in science stream in government schools will be given free coaching by experts for entrance exams like NEET, JEE, paramedical and other technical courses. With this step, thousands of future doctors, engineers, scientists, STEM experts etc. will now be prepared in the government schools of Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that the government is committed to promote equitable access to higher education opportunities in science and technology and the free coaching programme will prove to be a milestone in this direction.

Earlier, this free coaching programme was introduced in a few schools, on a pilot basis and the government said that it had shown promising results.

The Directorate of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 'Avanti Fellows' to prepare students for the entrance examination for technical education courses and said that ‘Avanti Fellows' has been working in this field for the last 11 years and is working closely with many State governments to promote STEM education.