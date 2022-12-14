Delhi govt. to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost 

December 14, 2022 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST

The Delhi government will provide 450 different types of medical tests free of cost across government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics. Until now, 212 types of tests were provided in Mohalla Clinics and more than 250 tests in government hospitals and super specialty clinics. “For the rest of the tests, people had to go to private hospitals and get expensive tests done,” an official statement said.

“Healthcare has become very expensive and many people cannot afford private healthcare. Therefore, this step will benefit all such people,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

At present, the Delhi Government has 522 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 21 Polyclinics and 201 dispensaries across the city, where the testing facility will be available free of cost to the people.