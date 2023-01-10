ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. to open a School of Specialized Excellence in Sunder Nagri

January 10, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: File Photo

: The Delhi government on Monday announced its decision to build Dr. B.R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) with 160 rooms in Sunder Nagri. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while laying the foundation stone of the school on Monday, said the school will be constructed by December. SoSE are the Delhi government’s flagship schools that provide education in five specialised domains — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), performing and visual arts, humanities, high-end 21st century skills and armed forces preparatory schools. The schools are affiliated with the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which has tied up with International Baccalaureate board. There are currently 36 SoSE in the Capital.

