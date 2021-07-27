Delhi govt to nominate healthcare workers for Padma awards, seeks suggestions from people

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the Delhi government would recommend only doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma Awards this year to honour their work during successive waves of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi government, Mr. Kejriwal told a digital briefing, was the only government in the country which had compensated the next of kin of even frontline workers who contracted COVID and lost their life due to it in the line of duty.

"These names will be chosen by the people of Delhi; any citizen can recommend the name of a doctor or a healthcare worker to the government with the reason behind their recommendation on padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com," Mr. Kejriwal said.

According to the chief minister, recommendations can be sent till August 15 and a screening committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would decide on the names to be forwarded to the Centre for the awards.

"I and all of us know so many doctors and healthcare workers who worked around the clock, or contracted the virus themselves but still continued to help patients during the pandemic; some who lost their lives to it. This is the time to honour them and show them how much they mean to us, how much we respect them," Mr. Kejriwal added.