Delhi govt. to meet experts on anti-pollution plan

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the Delhi government will hold a round table conference with environmental experts and organisations on April 12 and 13 on pollution.

“The Delhi government will hold a round table conference at the Secretariat on April 12 and 13. All environmental experts and others will be called so that we can formulate the next action plan. Last year too, we had taken a lot of action after October. We ran an anti-dust campaign, used a bio-decomposer to stop stubble burning, did a ‘red light on, car off’ campaign, started a green war room and launched the green Delhi app,” he said.

Mr. Rai on Thursday held a review meeting with officials of the Environment Department to control pollution and directed officials to create a long-term pollution action plan. “We will take suggestions of experts before developing an action plan for the Delhi,” he added.

