ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. to lay 34 km sewer line in Najafgarh

February 13, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

NEW DELHI

In an effort to connect unauthorised colonies and villages with sewer networks, the Delhi government on Sunday announced that a 34-km-long sewer line will be laid in 39 unauthorised colonies of Najafgarh constituency.

The government said that with this project, about 55,000 people will get relief from sewer problems and it will also prevent the polluted sewage water from flowing into the Yamuna. The project is being taken up at a cost of ₹41 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that with the aim of keeping Delhi clean and making Yamuna pollution free, sewer connections are being provided by the government to the residents of Delhi under the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Earlier getting a sewer connection was very expensive. People had to pay development, connection, and road cutting charges. The Delhi government has made this free,” Mr. Sisodia said.

There are 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi and of these, 725 have been connected to the sewerage network while work is underway in 573 others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US