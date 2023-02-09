HamberMenu
Delhi govt. to launch special OPD at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital 

February 09, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government will launch a special OPD for obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in Dakshinpuri, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. The OPD will have specialist doctors to ensure better healthcare facilities for the women and children, he said.

“Women and children of south Delhi will no longer have to travel far to avail quality healthcare services. Specialist doctors will be present at the OPD. Lakhs of people of south Delhi will be benefited from the service,” he said. 

The Minister said that more specialised healthcare services will be added to the hospital in the future in a phased manner.

