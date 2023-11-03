Delhi govt. to launch e-bus shuttle service for govt. employees from Friday

November 03, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The AAP government will start a special electric bus shuttle service for the Central and Delhi government employees from Friday, Transport Secretary Ashish Kundra said. The shuttle services will start from Kidwai Nagar and R.K. Puram for the Central Secretariat for Central government employees. For the Delhi government employees, the e-bus service will run from Gulabi Bagh to the Secretariat.

The move was announced on the day the national capital’s air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category. The e-bus service is aimed at reducing the carbon footprint while encouraging people to switch over to public transport.

“If the initiative gets a good response, the department will consider scaling it up and making it a regular feature,” Mr. Kundra said.

The e-buses will be available in three shifts. “Male commuters will be charged ₹25 for the commute while female commuters will be able to ride free through the pink tickets,” said Mr. Kundra. The 12-metre buses will be able to accommodate up to 45 commuters.