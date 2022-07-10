Delhi govt to launch drive for registration of construction, demolition sites

To control dust pollution, the Delhi government will be conducting a 15-day campaign from July 15 to ensure the self-registration of all sites above 500 square metres where construction and demolition activity is being carried out, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

The Construction and Demolition Portal was launched in October last year making self-registration of all sites more than 500 square metres on this portal mandatory. It also facilitates all Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials to conduct site inspections, submit reports online and levy and collect fines.

The Environment Minister said the DPCC will take action against the project proponents who fail to register their construction and demolition sites on the C&D portal for self-assessment of dust control norms.

“The self-assessment portal was launched as it was difficult to visit all construction and demolition sites and monitor the compliance of dust control norms. Project proponents were compulsorily asked to register on the web portal, self-audit their compliance with the dust control rules and upload the self-declaration form on the portal on fortnightly basis,” Mr. Rai said.

So far, 600 project sites have registered on the portal and the DPCC has been directed to ensure that all project sites are registered on the portal. The government said in a statement that agencies responsible for building plan sanction should also ensure the project proponents get themselves registered.