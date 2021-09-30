Delhi govt. to issue guidelines to avoid biomass burning at night

New Delhi

30 September 2021 23:56 IST

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government will work to issue guidelines to the RWAs, construction, and other agencies who employ workers at night to provide them with heaters so that they do not burn wood and other biomass to stay warm.

Earlier in the day, the Minister interacted with RWAs, NGOs and ECO Clubs to sensitise them about pollution control measures.

“With this year’s winter action plan, we are attempting to increase public participation apart from the governmental actions that would be taken. We have launched an email address - greenwarroom@gmail.com. People who want to give suggestions to the winter action plan can send emails to this address within 2 days,” Mr. Rai said.

He also said that the government will promote public participation to reduce pollution in the city.

“All the studies regarding the pollution in Delhi are pointing out at two factors. First is the vehicular pollution, dust pollution and biomass burning within Delhi. And the Second one is the pollution that is coming from outside. Today we talked to the Residents’ Welfare Associations, Eco Clubs and various other environmental and social groups,” the Minister said.