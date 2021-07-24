Delhi govt. to give ₹1 crore each to kin of six bravehearts

New Delhi

24 July 2021 00:59 IST

Decision taken after Cabinet meeting

The Delhi government will give a ‘Samman Rashi’ of ₹1 crore each to the families of six “bravehearts of Delhi” who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet. The Revenue Department proposed to provide ex-gratia, which was approved by the Cabinet on the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The people of Delhi who lost their lives in the line of duty cannot be compensated, but the family will get some help from the amount given by the government to honour their sacrifice,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said.

Advertising

Advertising

The six men include three from the Indian Air Force (IAF), two from Delhi Police and one from the Civil Defence wing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanket Kaushik, who is from Ajmer in Rajasthan and residing in Vasant Vihar, died after a speeding mini truck coming from Gurugram hit him at Rajkori flyover on July 25, 2020.

Constable Vikas Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar, was doing picket duty near Outer Ring Road on September 15, 2016 when a speeding car from Munirka hit the barricade, injuring him. He died at AIIMS on October 1.

Civil Defence Volunteer Parvesh Kumar, a resident of VPO Khaira, was with his team checking vehicles near Mangolpuri flyover in September 2020 when he was hit by a truck, resulting in his death.

Rajesh Kumar, an Air Force employee, and Sunit Mohanty, a Lieutenant in the IAF died after an aircraft crashed near Menchuka in Pari Hills in Arunachal Pradesh on June 2019.

Meet Kumar was a Squadron Leader in the Air Force. His MiG-21 aircraft crashed during an operational flight on July18, 2018 at Kangra Hills in Himachal Pradesh in which he passed away.