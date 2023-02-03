Delhi govt. to file review petition against ₹900 crore NGT fine on landfill mounds

February 03, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

More than 100 days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed an environmental compensation of ₹900 crore on Delhi for 3 crore tonnes of undisposed waste in the three landfills of the city, the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken a decision to file a review petition against the October 2022 order, a source told The Hindu.

“A decision has been taken not to deposit ₹900 crore in a ring-fenced account, as directed by the NGT, and instead file a review petition within a week stating that there are enough funds to clear the landfills,” the source said.

The green court had imposed the fine on the “NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi” and not on the Delhi government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in particular, and asked the Chief Secretary to deposit the fine amount.

The three landfills are managed by the MCD, where the BJP was in power for 15 years till May 2022.

The NGT order stated that the money could be collected from erring officials, waste generators, violators, among others, adding that it “may” be deposited within a month.

“The decision to go for a review plea was taken after considering different options, including asking the MCD to contribute towards the fine,” the source added.

Change in attitude

The latest development comes nearly two months after AAP won the MCD polls. In the run-up to the civic polls, the green court order had become a flashpoint between AAP and the BJP with both parties holding each other responsible.

In October, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak had said the BJP-ruled MCD was to be blamed for the NGT’s order to deposit ₹900 crore. “But this fine won’t be paid out of any BJP leader’s pocket. The honest hardworking taxpayers of Delhi will have to bear the brunt,” he had said.

But after winning the MCD elections, AAP leaders have not pinned the responsibility to pay the compensation on the MCD.

A promise to get rid of the three landfills, if it came to power in the MCD, was the single-most important issue on which AAP fought the civic body elections.

Following the election results on December 7 last year, AAP won all three wards -- Kalyanpuri, Jahangirpuri, and Tughlakabad -- in which the three landfills in Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla fall, and also got a majority in the MCD by winning 134 of the 250 wards.

The green court had in its order called the landfills a “breach of constitutional and human rights of citizens” of Delhi who are forced to breathe polluted air, accept contaminated water and face other health and safety hazards.