GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi govt. to extend EV policy for another three months

January 01, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta

The Delhi government has decided to extend its EV policy by another three months till March 31, according to Transport Department officials.

An official said a proposal regarding this will be sent to the Delhi Cabinet for approval. The policy, whichincentivises the purchase of battery-operated vehicles, was set to lapse on Sunday.

It aims at increasing the presence of electric vehicles on the city roads to 25% by 2024.

Earlier in October, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had told The Hindu that the policy will be given an extension of six months as his government is in the process ofreformulating the scheme to give additional incentives to people choosing battery-operated vehicles.

He had said in the second version of the policy, his government will be encouraging retrofitting – theconversion of dieselandpetrol vehiclesinto EVs.

“For the time being, we will be extending the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 1.0,” he had added, citing difficulties in its execution.

“Since the policy was first of its kind, there was no framework readily available to fall back on,” Mr. Gahlot had said.

The Minister said his department also faced problems in finalising space for charging stations to be used by private vehicles as finding land for it was difficult.

The shift to EVs has also been vigorously pushed under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme. Under it, all aggregators will have to shift their entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.

Related Topics

Delhi / transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.