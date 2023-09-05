Delhi govt. to explore cloud seeding to reduce air pollution: CM

September 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government will explore the possibility of using cloud seeding to trigger rain and reduce air pollution.

“Cloud seeding technology is used in China and Dubai. We will explore its feasibility in Delhi, especially during the winter,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The CII also proposed to support the beautification work of the roads conducted by the Delhi government through its CSR funds.

During the meeting, the trade body raised concerns about the high circle rates of industrial and commercial land in Delhi, causing hurdles in setting up new industries in the national capital.

“The CM assured that the circle rates will be fixed. He has sought a plan from the CII to fix issues in the industry. The CM also instructed Revenue Minister Atishi to rationalise the circle rates of industrial and commercial areas,” an official statement read.