Delhi govt. to examine amended provisions of Motor Vehicles Act

The Delhi government will examine the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, related to the imposition of on-the-spot cash fines on errant drivers before notifying these even as the traffic police will begin enforcing revised fines — to be paid by offending drivers at designated city courts — from midnight on Saturday.

Section 200 of the MV Act authorises the Delhi government to issue a Gazette notification for compounding of certain offences indicating who will be the person or official who can compound the offences and as to what would be the amount for which the offences can be compounded.

“Since heavy penalties have been prescribed under the Act after a gap of many years, the compounding notification will be issued with serious consultation with traffic police and other stakeholders,” the Delhi government said, adding that it would take a decision on the matter “in a day or two”.

‘Files reached late’

According to a senior Delhi government official, one of the reasons behind its decision to keep the notification pending was the fact that the file pertaining to it had reached the office of the Transport Minister “late on Friday evening”.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Bundela said that the revised challans will be issued from 12 a.m. on September 1. “We are yet to receive a notification from the government authorising officers [rankwise] to issue challans to be paid in cash. However, revised challans will be issued Sunday onwards to be paid in court till the notification is received,” he said.

While the Delhi government said it “welcomes” the amendments made in MV Act 2019, as penalties are likely to result in reduction in accidents and improve the compliance of traffic rules, it “should not negate the effect of changes”.

“It [the amended rules] should facilitate the enforcement agencies otherwise their officers will remain busy in court cases only if the offenders do not agree for compounding amount, the statement added.