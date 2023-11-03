HamberMenu
Delhi govt to engage academic institutions, NGOs for study on frothing in Yamuna

Interested institutes have been asked to submit their request for proposals (RFP) along with relevant documents on or before November 11

November 03, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A thick layer of toxic foam is seen floating in the Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi.

A thick layer of toxic foam is seen floating in the Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has floated a request for proposals from research and academic institutions of national and international repute, consultancy firms and environmental NGOs for a study on frothing in Yamuna river in Delhi, officials said.

Frothing in Yamuna is one of the major issues leading to pollution in the river.

Interested institutes have been asked to submit their request for proposals (RFP) along with relevant documents on or before November 11.

"The detailed RFP document including the terms of reference of the study are available on the website of Department of Environment, GNCTD. Interested institutes are kindly requested to submit their sealed RFP along with the relevant documents on or before November 11 at 6 pm, in hard copy addressed to Director, Department of Environment, government of NCT of Delhi, Level 6th, C-Wing, Delhi Secretariat, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002 (by registered post or by hand only)," a notice from the Environment Department said.

