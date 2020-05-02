Delhi govt. to double amount of free ration per person: Kejriwal

The Delhi government has decided to double the amount of free ration being provided to each person — that is 10 kg against 5 kg ration per month — Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Ration kits will also be handed out.

On students stranded in Rajasthan, Mr. Kejriwal said: “Many students from Delhi had been studying in Kota and they had been waiting to come back to their city. But, we could not take any action without approval from the Centre. The Centre has allowed the movement now, and around 40 private buses will be leaving for Kota.”

The Delhi government is also in talks with other States on the status of migrant workers. “I have been getting calls and messages and being asked as to how people from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar would travel back to their houses. We are regularly communicating with these State governments and the final plan will be shared soon. Please be patient till then and stay at home for your own safety and the safety of your family members,” he said.

Increase in testing

Delhi had 3,515 cases till Thursday night which rose to 3,738 on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that out of the 3,515 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, 1,100 had recovered and had been discharged from hospitals, adding that the testing rate had increased here.

He added that of the 3,515 cases, 59 people had lost their lives and there were 2,362 active cases.

The common perception, he said, would be that there was a sudden and steady rise in the number of cases, but there was also an increase in testing of samples to monitor those who have been infected and treat them thereafter.

“In Delhi, we are conducting 2,300 tests per 1 million people, as compared to the country’s average, which is 500 tests per 1 million people. Hence, it seems like the cases are rising in Delhi. The positive aspect of this, however, is that infected people are recovering. A total of 1,100 people have recovered and were discharged so far. The rate of recovery is increasing,” he said, adding that at 59, the death ratio was much less in the Capital compared to other States and countries.

Plasma therapy

“We had gotten the plasma therapy trial permitted by the Centre in Lok Nayak Hospital. The patient who was given the first trial and was admitted to an ICU in a critical condition has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital... A few statements on behalf of the Union government led the people to believe that plasma therapy will be halted in Delhi. The Union government said that only the States which have received the permission should conduct the plasma therapy trials. Initial results are satisfactory and we hope that this technique can be treated as a sustainable solution for the future,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government, he also said, was contacting the 1,100 people who had recovered. He claimed that almost every one of them was ready to donate their plasma.