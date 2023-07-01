HamberMenu
Delhi govt. to develop non-conforming industrial areas

July 01, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

:

The Delhi government will redevelop non-conforming industrial areas in three phases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Through this project, the CM said, the Delhi government aims to completely redevelop these areas, boost the existing industries and generate a substantial number of new employment opportunities.

The CM made the announcement while blaming the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for failing to meet the growing demand for land, “resulting in the emergence of misused land areas lacking essential infrastructure.”

Some of the non-conforming industrial areas in Delhi are Anand Parbat, Shahdara, Firni Road, Tikri Kalan and Nangli Sakrawati.

Mr. Kejriwal said the first phase of the project will focus on developing the specific layouts. In the second phase, the necessary infrastructure, such as roads, sewer lines, water lines and electricity, will be developed. The last phase will involve establishing essential public facilities to cater to the needs of the transformed zones, such as training centres and research centres.

A consultancy panel will be set up for the project, for which the Delhi government will bear 90% of the cost, with the remaining being shared by the industry associations.

