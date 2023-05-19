ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. to deploy traffic teams to ensure buses stop for women commuters

May 19, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

DTC buses do not stop for women commuters since they avail free pink tickets

Alisha Dutta

Women wait at a bus stop in the Capital | Photo Credit: File photo: R.V. Moorthy

The Delhi government on Thursday said that it will deploy over 200 traffic teams at major bus terminals to ensure that buses stop for women commuters.

The move comes after several complaints about buses not stopping for women commuters as they avail free ‘pink’ tickets.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed action against a bus driver for deliberately not stopping for women passengers at a bus stop. A video of the incident had emerged on social media.

Mr. Kejriwal appealed to all bus drivers to stop their vehicles for women commuters. In a tweet, he said, “Such acts will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against such drivers”.

Sensitisation sessions for bus drivers, conductors and bus marshals will be conducted by depot managers. In addition to this, mobile teams for surveillance, comprising 10-15 members, along with the creation of centralised database to monitor DTC drivers, conductors and bus marshals will also be done. Additional teams in plain clothes will be stationed at terminals for a period of one week to monitor the situation closely, said a government statement.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that such acts by bus drivers and marshals will not be tolerated. He said that “the Delhi government has zero tolerance against people who do not perform their duties in the right manner”.

