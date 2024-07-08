ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. to construct new drain to ease waterlogging woes in Kirari

Published - July 08, 2024 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi government will construct a 4.5 km-long drain between the Najafgarh supplementary drain and Mundka Haat Railway Station to help solve waterlogging issues, officials said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of the main drain will provide much relief to the people residing in Kirari, and will allow water to drain quickly even in heavy rain, said a Delhi government official.

The outfall of the colonies’ drains will be connected to the newly-constructed main drain, helping water drain out quickly from the area, he added.

The drain will be constructed by the Public Works Department in collaboration with the Indian Railways, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US