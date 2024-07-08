Delhi govt. to construct new drain to ease waterlogging woes in Kirari

The Delhi government will construct a 4.5 km-long drain between the Najafgarh supplementary drain and Mundka Haat Railway Station to help solve waterlogging issues, officials said on Sunday.

The construction of the main drain will provide much relief to the people residing in Kirari, and will allow water to drain quickly even in heavy rain, said a Delhi government official.

The outfall of the colonies’ drains will be connected to the newly-constructed main drain, helping water drain out quickly from the area, he added.

The drain will be constructed by the Public Works Department in collaboration with the Indian Railways, he said.