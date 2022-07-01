Delhi govt. to conduct expo to boost wholesale sector

‘A range of incentives will be offered including tax refunds and rebates on sales taking place during the Expo’

The Delhi government announced plans to conduct a 10-14 day ‘Wholesale Shopping Expo’ to promote and strengthen the wholesale sector in Delhi.

Announcing the festival, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the wholesale markets of Delhi are a major contributor to Delhi’s economy and the expo will help them reach consumers across the world. The dates for the festival were not announced by the government.

Mr. Sisodia in a statement said, “The Expo space will be available at highly concessional rates to all wholesalers intending to participate... The wholesale shopping expo will be key in reinstating Delhi’s position as a trading and business hub and providing employment opportunities in wholesale trade.” He added that all the major wholesale markets will be invited to participate in the expo.

The government said it plans to conduct extensive advertising and marketing campaigns across India and the world.

“A range of incentives will be offered including tax refunds and rebates on sales taking place during the Expo and other financial incentives to make it lucrative for businesses to purchase from wholesalers in Delhi,” the government said. It added that it hopes that the initiative will be a key step in fostering economic growth in Delhi and generating a large number of employment opportunities in the city.