Delhi govt. to collaborate with Denmark on groundwater and stubble issue
The delegation presented a promising solution on power generation from paddy straw
The Delhi government on Monday announced it will collaborate with Denmark to address on groundwater recharge and power generation from stubble in the Capital.
A delegation of experts led by the Ambassador of Denmark to India Freddy Swain, met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to present Denmark’s solutions on the two issues and held an extensive discussion on ways in which they can be adopted in Delhi.
The team also apprised Mr. Kejriwal of modern technologies for recharging groundwater through rainwater. The delegation also presented a promising solution on power generation from paddy straw, apprising Mr. Kejriwal about on how stubble can be put to alternative use and even be used as an advanced biofuel.
The Chief Minister directed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to immediately hold a meeting with the delegation of Denmark in the presence of geological experts and chalk out a plan assessing the feasibility and implementation of such projects.
