Delhi govt to challenge SC acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder accused

November 21, 2022 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - New Delhi

“The LG has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused,” the official said.

PTI

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the filing of a petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to acquit three convicts in the 2012 Chhawla rape-and-murder case who were awarded the death sentence, official said on Monday.

Saxena has also approved engaging Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the Delhi government in the case, a senior official said.

“The LG has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused,” the official said. The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi. They had appealed against the sentence at the Supreme Court that in its judgment on November 7 , 2022 set aside the trial court and High Court orders.

