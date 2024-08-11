GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi govt. to build district courts complex at Rouse Avenue 

Published - August 11, 2024 12:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Saturday said her government will build a new district courts complex at Rouse Avenue. It will have 55 court rooms to be built at ₹427 crore, the Minister said in a statement.

“Speedy and accessible justice is the fundamental right of every Indian and this is possible only when adequate infrastructure is available in the courts. The new facility will prove to be very important in strengthening the judicial system in Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.

Giving details of the project, the statement said there will be two blocks.

Block A will be 11-storeyed. It will have three basements and 55 court rooms. Block B will have 17 floors, having 815 chambers for lawyers.

Both blocks will be connected by a skywalk. The Minister ordered all departments concerned to prepare a detailed timeline of the project and work towards completing it quickly, the statement said.

 

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

