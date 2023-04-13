ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi govt. to announce action plan to reduce pollution

April 13, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government will get in touch with neighbouring States to formulate a joint action plan to curb pollution.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

 

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the government will later this month announce a 16-point summer action plan to reduce different types of pollution in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Minister held a meeting with various departments and asked them to submit individual action plans and suggestions in a week.

Mr. Rai said 16 focus points, including dust pollution, solid waste management, and water and noise pollution, have been identified under the summer action plan, based on which the government will work over the coming days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the government will get in touch with neighbouring States to formulate a joint action plan to curb pollution.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US