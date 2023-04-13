Delhi govt. to announce action plan to reduce pollution

April 13, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the government will later this month announce a 16-point summer action plan to reduce different types of pollution in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Minister held a meeting with various departments and asked them to submit individual action plans and suggestions in a week.

Mr. Rai said 16 focus points, including dust pollution, solid waste management, and water and noise pollution, have been identified under the summer action plan, based on which the government will work over the coming days.

He added that the government will get in touch with neighbouring States to formulate a joint action plan to curb pollution.