HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi govt. to announce action plan to reduce pollution

April 13, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government will get in touch with neighbouring States to formulate a joint action plan to curb pollution.  

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government will get in touch with neighbouring States to formulate a joint action plan to curb pollution.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

 

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the government will later this month announce a 16-point summer action plan to reduce different types of pollution in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Minister held a meeting with various departments and asked them to submit individual action plans and suggestions in a week.

Mr. Rai said 16 focus points, including dust pollution, solid waste management, and water and noise pollution, have been identified under the summer action plan, based on which the government will work over the coming days.

He added that the government will get in touch with neighbouring States to formulate a joint action plan to curb pollution.  

Related Topics

Delhi / pollution / water pollution / air pollution / pollution control / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.