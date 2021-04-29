Delhi govt. to add more ICU, oxygen beds in coming weeks

CM Kejriwal holds review meeting with health officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday convened a meeting with health officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the Capital.

Mr. Kejriwal, the government stated, deliberated on the plan to increase the number of oxygen beds in the coming days along with strengthening the home isolation system in the city.

“We are noticing that this new strain of COVID-19 is quite dangerous and often leads to respiratory and breathing issues. It has become very important to provide beds to every patient who needs oxygen. We have to expedite the process to add more ICU and oxygen beds in the coming weeks,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the home isolation system and directed that it be further strengthened and that every patient who is recovering from COVID under home isolation receive regular calls from Delhi government doctors. “We have to monitor the daily condition of every patient recovering from COVID-19 in home isolation,” he said.

Over the last few days, the Delhi government has been working towards increasing the count of ICU & oxygen beds across Delhi on a war footing.

According to the government, 1,200 oxygen beds will be added by May 10, of which 500 oxygen beds’ facility will be established at Ramlila Maidan opposite Lok Nayak Hospital and 500 oxygen beds will be added in GTB Hospital while 200 ICU beds will be added in Radha Soami Satsang Beas Covid Care Centre.