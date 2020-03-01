Delhi govt. steps in to curb hate messages

New Delhi

01 March 2020 02:02 IST

AAP govt. to issue WhatsApp number

Delhi government will release a WhatsApp number in which people can forward messages that they find online, which could potentially lead to a communal flair up, along with details of the person who shared the “inflammatory” message, said a Delhi government official.

The moves comes in the backdrop of the communal violence that took place in parts of northeast Delhi, in which 42 people have lost their lives since last Sunday.

“There is a lot of rumours still circulating on social media which is communal in nature and this is our attempt to curb it,” the official said.

Check authenticity

The government will check the authenticity of the complaints raised by people and then forward it to the Delhi Police.

“We will also follow it up with the police to make sure that they take action against it,” the official said.

The government is expected to release the number early next week.

Three appeals

“We will tell three things to the public. First, we will appeal to them not to forward every message they get. Second, we will tell them that forwarding such material can land any person in jail for up to three years under IPC 153A and 505C and IT act 66A. And third, we will urge them to forward such messages to us, along with details of the sender,” the official said.