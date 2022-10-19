Delhi govt. starts spraying bio-decomposer in fields as AQI remains ‘poor’

Govt. aims to spray the Pusa solution over 5,000 acres of agricultural land this year

The Capital’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated slightly and continued to be in the “poor” category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government started spraying bio-decomposer solution in paddy fields in the city to reduce stubble burning. The government first used the solution in 2020 and then again in the following year. The government claimed to have achieved positive results in both years.

“The Delhi government has aimed to spray the bio-decomposer over 5,000 acres of agricultural land this year. We have formed 21 teams to undertake the task. The government will spray bio-decomposer free-of-cost on all Basmati as well as non-Basmati agricultural fields,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Winter action plan

The bio-decomposer solution is one of the 15 focus points in the Delhi government’s winter action plan, which was released last month.

In the last two years, a bio-decomposer capsule, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, was turned into a solution through a week-long process, after which it decomposes straw and stubble into manure.

“This year, the PUSA Institute has provided the bio-decomposer in liquid form to the Delhi government. The government has procured the liquid bio-decomposer directly from PUSA and is spraying the bio-decomposer under its supervision. This time, PUSA has also prepared a bio-decomposer in powder form and the government has decided to use it on 1,000 acres of agricultural fields on a trial basis,” Mr. Rai said.