Delhi govt. starts distribution of 7 lakh saplings

July 03, 2022 01:54 IST

The Delhi government on Saturday started distribution of seven lakh saplings for free to the public. As part of the programme, distribution of medicinal plants was inaugurated by Environment and Forests Minister Gopal Rai from Kamala Nehru Ridge.

The distribution of saplings will take place from 14 government nurseries in the city. This is an annual drive conducted by the Delhi government during the monsoon season to increase the green cover. “These medicinal plants are helpful in increasing immunity. The health of the people of Delhi will undoubtedly improve if we incorporate these therapeutic plants into our daily lives,” Mr. Rai said.

