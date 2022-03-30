Delhi govt. slaps ₹50 lakh fine on EDMC for Ghazipur fire

Staff Reporter March 30, 2022 22:56 IST

Staff Reporter March 30, 2022 22:56 IST

Assembly summons civic body to explain if any steps taken to clear landfill site and prevent fires

Assembly summons civic body to explain if any steps taken to clear landfill site and prevent fires

The Delhi government on Wednesday slapped a fine of ₹50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill on Monday, authorities said. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the fire broke out due to the civic body’s “carelessness and its sheer negligence” in maintaining rules and regulations. The Environment Committee of the Delhi Assembly has also summoned the EDMC to explain if any steps have been taken to clear the Ghazipur landfill site and prevent fires. Action against employees Mr. Rai said that directions have been issued to take strict action against employees and officers who were on duty at the time of the fire. “The Delhi Pollution Control Committee [DPCC] has submitted a detailed report after examining the incident and it states that the municipal corporation bypassed all environment protection norms at the site,” the Minister said.



Our code of editorial values