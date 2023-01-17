‘Delhi govt. sitting on 3 crucial CAG reports despite reminders’

January 17, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government has not submitted three Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for his approval to table them in the Assembly despite multiple reminders, sources in the L-G House said on Monday.

The three reports were submitted to the government last year on June 6, September 27, and November 10, respectively, but the Delhi government’s Finance Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has been “sitting over the three crucial reports”, the sources added.

They also said that the Delhi government’s Controller of Accounts has sent a reminder to Mr. Sisodia’s office asking it to seek the L-G’s nod on the reports for the year ending March 31, 2021. Sources also said that the L-G Secretariat had earlier issued a reminder to the government to table the reports in the Assembly. “Prior to this, AAP government sat over 10 CAG reports and did not table them before the Assembly for four years in a row,” they added. There was no response from the government on the issue.