Delhi govt. shuts restaurants, caps gatherings at 20 people

The Delhi government on Thursday ordered the shutting of all restaurants in the national capital till March 31, but the restrictions will not apply to home deliveries and takeaway orders.

Announcing a whole host of measures, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all educational institutions have also been directed to remain shut till month-end for both teaching and non-teaching staff. Non-essential public services will be disallowed from Friday as well, he said after a meeting with Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to assess the status of measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 epidemic in the city.

The number of people allowed to gather for any event was also modified from 50 to 20. “We had recently announced that no social, political, cultural, family, sports and seminar gatherings comprising of more than 50 people will be allowed in the city. We have brought down the number of people allowed to 20,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Seeking to allay people’s fears, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government is taking all relevant measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. “We have had 10 cases in Delhi until now, with the unfortunate demise of one of the patients. Two patients have recovered and 1 patient has left for Singapore. We currently have 6 patients, most of them are recovering now,” he said.

Existing capacity

The Delhi government, he said, has an existing capacity of 768 beds to be installed in quarantine facilities until now, of which only 57 beds are currently occupied.

Of the 550 isolation beds in Delhi government hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, 40 beds have been occupied with suspected cases. There are 95 beds available in the Central government-run hospitals, out of which 67 beds have been occupied by suspected patients.

“We have also started stamping all the people who have been advised to self-quarantine themselves, owing to many of the patients who have been escaping the quarantine premises... if you do not abide by the Dos and Dont’s, we will have to take strict measures like filing an FIR or taking you into custody,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We are disinfecting buses, ISBTs, and metros daily. We are also disinfecting private public service vehicles like autorickshaws, taxis, and cabs daily in two shifts,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to realise the intensity of the situation and avoid stepping out of their homes.

“Stay at home as much as you can and work from home. I want to appeal to the private sector institutions to provide work-from-home permits to their employees. Senior citizens need to be the most cautious of all,” he said.

Baijal directives

In a related development, Raj Niwas, in a statement, said Mr. Baijal has appealed to everyone to follow government directives, practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel.

The statement said the L-G has directed several steps, including promoting contact-less digital transactions, stopping breath analyser tests by traffic police, waiving tax for hotel rooms for quarantined persons, and a fine on spitting in public places and its strict enforcement. The private sector has also been advised to work from home wherever possible.

The L-G also directed that the provision of mobile vans with essential commodities of daily use and medical items in different residential areas may be explored to minimise the need for people to visit markets.