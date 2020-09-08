Delhi govt. sets up testing camp inside Parliament

The Delhi government on Monday said it has set up a COVID-19 testing camp inside Parliament and is awaiting venue options from the administrative departments of many Central government buildings across Lutyens’ Delhi for the same.
“Recommendations regarding the venue and size of the camps are expected to be received over the coming few days,” said a government official, adding that the government is inching closer to its target of 40,000 daily tests. The government has already ramped up testing for COVID-19 at transit points and court complexes.
The rationale behind setting up camps at such buildings is to allow more testing as people return to their “normal” work routine, a source said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on August 26 announced that the number of daily tests would be doubled from 20,000 to 40,000.
Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday had directed that testing facilities be ramped up at transit points and larger construction sites in the city.
