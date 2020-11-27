Delhi govt. sends show-cause notice on Parliament tree transplantation

‘Compensatory transplantation of trees might get delayed’

The Delhi government on Thursday sent a show-cause notice to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), citing an article by The Hindu, which said that tree transplantation for constructing a new Parliament building was being done violating Delhi government’s condition of approval.

“A show-cause notice was sent today [Thursday] and the CPWD has been asked to file a reply within 15 days about the facts of the news article,” a Delhi government official said.

The Hindu had first reported on Wednesday that transplantation is being done at an eco park, 22 km away from Parliament, though it has to be done near Parliament as per the approval given on September 16. The approval was given for transplanting 404 trees. The trees were supposed to be transplanted near the existing Parliament, close to the India Gate area, as per permission.

Multiple drivers of trucks transporting the trees and a CPWD official had confirmed that “large trees” were being taken to the eco park at night. Workers at the NTPC Eco Park in Kalindi Kunj also confirmed the development and said that at least “15-20 big trees” from Parliament have been transplanted to the park.

Some of the trees, which were given permission to be transplanted, were as tall as 16 meters — taller than a three storey building.

Giving permission for the transplantation of 404 trees on September 16, a notification had said that as a compensatory plantation, 4,040 saplings will have to be planted in the precincts of Parliament. This was supposed to be done within three months.

Transplantation delay

“Now the plantation season is over and the compensatory plantation will most probably get delayed,” the official said.

The CPWD will have to file for an extension of the deadline in that case and it is likely to be approved, as the mortality rate is very high for saplings planted during the winter.