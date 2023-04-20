Delhi govt. sends notices to 12 private schools for violating DoE rules

April 20, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi government’s Education Department on Wednesday sent show-cause notices to 12 private schools here for allegedly coercing parents to purchase expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors.

Education Minister Atishi said that notices were sent to the schools based on complaints received from parents and an investigation is also being carried out by the Directorate of Education.

“Guidelines issued by the Education Department give freedom to parents to buy books and uniforms from the vendors of their choice. If any school forces parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors, then it is a violation of the rules,” Ms. Atishi. She added that the goal of education should be to shape the future of the country, not to earn money.

The Education Department guidelines state that private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session to inform parents and also display at least five nearby shops’ addresses and phone numbers on their website where parents can purchase books and school uniforms.

Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store at their convenience, and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor. The guidelines also state that private schools cannot change the color, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years.