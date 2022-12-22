Delhi govt. schools to introduce ‘mini snack break’ 

December 22, 2022 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Delhi government-run school | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education has asked schools to incorporate a 10-minute snack break in the timetable, in addition to a lunch break. In a circular issued to schools under its jurisdiction, the department said the mini break should take place two-and-a-half hours before the lunch break. In a bid to combat widespread malnutrition among children, schools have been asked to prepare a weekly planner of snacks, offering three food choices every day which may include food items such as seasonal fruits, sprouts, salad, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / school

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US