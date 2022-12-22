  1. EPaper
Delhi govt. schools to introduce ‘mini snack break’ 

December 22, 2022 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A Delhi government-run school

A Delhi government-run school | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education has asked schools to incorporate a 10-minute snack break in the timetable, in addition to a lunch break. In a circular issued to schools under its jurisdiction, the department said the mini break should take place two-and-a-half hours before the lunch break. In a bid to combat widespread malnutrition among children, schools have been asked to prepare a weekly planner of snacks, offering three food choices every day which may include food items such as seasonal fruits, sprouts, salad, etc.

