MCD school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor student

February 09, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old MCD school teacher in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl on the school premises, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Umakant, a resident of Ghadoli Village Extension, had joined the MCD school in 2016. He held an additional charge of sports, DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The incident took place last week when the victim was allegedly lured by the accused who took her to a secluded place in the school and sexually assaulted her.

The incident which happened over four-five days ago, was reported to the police on Wednesday, the police said. “The child’s mother became suspicious about her behaviour. When she asked her daughter, the eight-year-old narrated the sequence of events,” a senior police officer said.

The DCP said a team was sent to the spot after they received a call. The girl has been counselled and medically examined. Her condition is said to be stable, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused teacher under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the DCP said.

