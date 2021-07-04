Delhi govt. sabotaging Centre’s schemes: LoP

The Delhi government was sabotaging the benefits of Centrally-sponsored schemes like Ayushman Bharat, One Nation One Card meant for the citizens of Delhi in addition to benefits for farmers, alleged Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday.

Addressing farmers in Najafgarh, Mr. Bidhuri said the PM Kisan Yojana was launched in 2019 under which 11 crore farmer families were getting ₹6,000/year financial assistance from the Centre.

However, this scheme had not kicked off in Delhi because the government had not prepared and sent the list of beneficiary farmers to the Centre.

Similarly, Mr. Bidhuri said, schemes such as the Kisan Sinchai Yojna, Mudra Card, E-NAM and Jeevika Kheti were also being denied to the farmers of Delhi.

‘Not given subsidies’

“Delhi is one of the only States where farmers are not getting subsidies for fertilisers, seeds, and tractors. States like Haryana are providing free power to farmers but in Delhi not only are high power charges being taken from farmers but they are being forced to pay fixed charges,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.