Delhi govt.-run schools running without teachers: Anurag Thakur

November 25, 2022 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took on the Delhi government over the issue of education during his campaign for the BJP on Thursday. “Kejriwalji had promised to open more schools; instead, he is shutting down the existing schools. AAP had promised to recruit more teachers. Presently more than 20,500 teaching posts and 750 posts of principals are lying vacant,” Mr. Thakur said during an event in Vasant Kunj.

“How will the children of the poor study in schools that don’t have teachers and principals,” the Minister told a gathering of nearly 400 people at a park in Vasant Kunj’s Masoodpur village.

He said that the country’s sports budget had been increased to ₹2,400 crore by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre from ₹800 crore under the previous regime.

“We are opening 1,000 Khelo India centres, out of which 590 have already been opened,” he said. Pointing at the BJP’s nominee from the area Jagmohan Mehlawat, Mr. Thakur added that one Khelo India centre will be opened “wherever Mehlawatji says after the elections”.

The Union Minister asked the people to vote for the BJP’s candidates in the upcoming civic polls if they wanted councillors who serve them. “Choose AAP or Congress if you want leaders who indulge in extorting commissions,” he added. Taking note of the children among the crowd, Mr. Thakur said their future was secure only with the BJP.

Talking about the BJP’s candidate, a resident said, “Mehlawatji has been working in the area for 20-22 years and shares a personal rapport with the people.

A retired MCD employee, Rajendra Mendwal, said the BJP had been in power in the corporation for 15 years, “so, we should give one chance to Kejriwal”.